Odisha to have promotion courts for government employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In continuation to the special drive on promotion and as part of the 5T initiative, the State Government on Thursday decided to set up Promotion Courts (Padonnati Adalats) to solve the problems of employees who could not be promoted before December 31 deadline set by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for different reasons. The adalats will fix responsibility for lapses on higher authorities if an eligible employees is not promoted.

The courts will be established under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretaries in-charge of different administrative departments. The adalats will meet in the fourth week of every month to hear the cases of employees whose promotions are stuck at different levels.

It will also resolve cases which are eligible and due, but the employees did not get promotion. The first promotion adalat will be held in the last week of January. By the two-stage process, the Government has streamlined and fixed time frame and responsibility in promotion process of the employees.

According to official sources, this will bring transparency and timeliness leading to transformation in the entire promotion process and corruption, whims and fancies of senior officials will be a thing of past with this initiative.

Besides, it is expected that this transparent, timebound promotions will incentivise hardwork and inspire government employees to put their best, leading to better public service delivery which is the hall mark of 5T in Governance. The Chief Minister has directed the departments to hold promotion drive every December in view of the success of the special drive during the last week of 2019.

A record number of 3,166 Government employees were given promotion in the last week of December under the 5T initiative after the Chief Minister’s directive. As many as 9,766 employees from all the four groups were promoted from January to November, 2019. During 2019, 12,932 employees were promoted.