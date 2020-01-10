Odisha topped in child porn in 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded the dubious distinction of registering maximum cases of child pornography in the country in 2018. It also continued to report unrelenting sexual assaults against women and minor girls.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 333 incidents of use of child for pornography and storing child pornography material were reported in Odisha, followed by 177 in Bihar.

The child pornography cases were registered under Sections 14 and 15 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under Section 14 of the POCSO Act, whoever uses a child for pornography is punished with imprisonment of either description which may extend upto five years and is liable to fine.

Further, under Section 15, any person who stores any pornographic material in any form involving a child for commercial purposes is punished with imprisonment of either description which may extend to three years or with fine or with both.

The State also saw a large number of child rape cases. According to the NCRB Report, as many as 1,427 cases of child rape were registered under Sections 4 and 6 of POCSO Act and Section 376 of IPC in 2018, while 1,431 children were victims of sexual offences. However, the State witnessed a drop in rape cases registered under Indian Penal Code. As many as 918 cases of rape were registered in 2018 against 2070 cases in 2017.

During 2018, a total of 1,886 cases were registered under POCSO Act in the State and 1,884 were victims of such crimes. The State also registered maximum number of cases related to assault on women in the entire country.

Police registered 5,829 cases under Section 354 of IPC across the State in 2018.Similarly, Odisha registered highest number of cases for assault or use of criminal force on women with an intent to disrobe. The police registered 2536 cases under Section 354B of IPC and about 2538 were victims of such offences.