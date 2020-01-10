One dies in cracker blast  

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: One person was killed and another seriously injured following a firecracker explosion at Shalapada village under Bairi police limits on Thursday. The deceased is Khageswara Mallick of Shalapada village. Police said Khageswara was preparing firecrackers in a thatched house when the explosion took place. The intensity of the blast was so severe that the house was completely gutted.

After hearing the explosion, villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the two victims. They were admitted to Barachana Community Health Centre where doctors declared Khageswara dead. The seriously injured victim was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated.

Jajpur Road DSP and Bairi police began investigation into the incident.