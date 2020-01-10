Panikoili-Rimuli NH on slow track

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Four-laning of Panikoili-Rimuli section of NH-215 (new NH-20) has remained incomplete even after nearly seven years.Of the total length of around 167 km, four-laning has been completed in 152 km. Widening of the balance 15 km may not be completed by March 2020 as targeted.

“There is no issue pending with the State Government for progress of the project. The problem is at the level of concessioner and the lender,” said Chief General Manager (NHAI Odisha) Ram Prasad Panda.

He said the balance work includes seven km of carriage way, three bridges, one elephant underpass and nine km of service roads.The Panikoili-Rahamunda section was among the other ongoing NH projects in the State under review at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Triapathy here on Wednesday.The project, sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2004-05, was notified for expansion by the NHAI under National Highway Development Project (NHDP-III) in 2007.

Four-laning of the 167 km stretch from Panikoili to Rimuli was started on May 2, 2013 and scheduled to be completed by October 28, 2015. This is despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s repeated requests to the Ministry for completion of all infrastructure projects in time.The Rimuli-Rajamunda section (96 km) of the NH project has been divided into two packages. Work on the 46-km stretch from Rimuli in Keonjhar district to Koida in Sundargarh was started on May 12, 2018 with an estimated cost of `668 crore.

The scheduled date of completion is May 11, 2020. The project is being executed by Montecarlo Construction Limited.Similarly, the 54-km stretch from Koida to Rajamunda in Sundargarh district entailing an investment of `1,020 crore is scheduled to be completed by May 7, 2020. The work is being implemented in joint venture by KMC Construction and RKD Construction.Of the 5,753 km of NH roads in the State, 1,912 km is under NHAI while 2,935 km is being maintained by the State Government. “Additional 906 km roads in the State have been declared as NH and they will be soon entrusted either to NHAI or to the State for up-keeping,” Panda said.