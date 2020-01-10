PDS rice bags found in urinal  

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: A many as 288 bags of PDS rice were seized from an abandoned urinal at railway colony in Jharsuguda town on Wednesday. Locals informed the Government Railway Police (GRP) about presence of rice bags in the urinal near Ram Mandir in the railway colony.

Names of the Civil Supply Corporation Ltd and Sri Krishna Agro, Kendupalli, have been mentioned on the paddy bags, DSP of Jharsuguda GRP, Ramakanta Sahoo said and added that investigation is on to find out how the PDS rice bags ended up in railway colony. Locals alleged involvement of some unscrupulous traders and RPF personnel in the embezzlement.