RMC initiative to address plastic pollution

 Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) seems to have finally found a solution to the issue of plastic pollution in Steel City.

Published: 10th January 2020 02:46 AM

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) seems to have finally found a solution to the issue of plastic pollution in Steel City. The civic body has entered into an agreement with Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd to recycle plastic waste at the latter’s plant at Rajgangpur. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), RMC had given around 75 tonne of plastic waste to Dalmia Cement three months back for recycling. 

However, proper segregation of waste at source in households, shops and markets remains a challenge for RMC.  Sources said around 130 tonne waste including 75-80 tonne wet waste and 50-55 tonne dry waste is generated in the city daily. Out of this, plastic waste accounts for four to six tonne. As of now door-to-door collection of garbage is underway in 33 wards of the RMC of which nine have privatised the process. 

In the absence of proper segregation of waste, plastic gets inevitably mixed with others and is finally dumped at the landfill site near BPUT campus. RMC has pinned its hope on 10 upcoming Micro Composting Centres (MCCs) to address the growing garbage threat. RMC Deputy Commissioner SS Bhoi said construction of six MCCs is underway while tender has been floated for two others. The MCCs would simultaneously function as primary dumping sites. Bhoi said waste segregation is yet to be streamlined in the city and the need of the hour is to create awareness among people to ensure proper segregation at source points. 

While wet waste would be processed, plastics would be stored separately and supplied to Dalmia Cement. Meanwhile, the ban on single use plastic has failed to create an impact owing to lack of enforcement. Bhoi said the ban would be imposed more effectively soon. 

