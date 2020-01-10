Rourkela hopes for better rankings in cleanliness by Centre

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a poor show in the Swachh Survekshan rankings last year, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has initiated a host of measures to improve its standing in the ongoing cleanliness survey of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for 2020.

The RMC participated in the survey for the first time in 2017 and secured 168th rank with its scientific waste disposal plan. However, the city slipped to 304th spot in 2018 as it was not able to make any improvement in waste disposal. It further slipped to 353rd rank in 2019.

The civic body is hopeful of making an improvement this year but the odds are still stacked against it. The survey, which commenced on January 4, will conclude on January 31 and in such a short span of time, RMC will have little time to make amends.

Though scientific garbage disposal remains a significant criteria, the city fares poorly in this segment as the solid waste management proposal has been given a quiet burial. The RMC is now working on setting up 10 Micro Composting Centres (MCCs). As the situation stands now, the entire city continues to wear an ugly look as roads have been dug-up and damaged for ongoing underground integrated sewerage system.

However, RMC Deputy Commissioner SS Bhoi said he is hopeful of putting up a better show. The total marking is of 6,000 points based on four main parameters. Documentations on steps taken and projects initiated by RMC carries 1,500 points.

Bhoi said that six of the 10 MCCs are under-construction for disposal of wet waste and this will help RMC get some points. "It would be wrong to surmise that RMC would lose all points in absence of garbage disposal facilities," he said. The RMC has roped in Bharat Dalmia Cement for procuring plastic waste.

Bhoi further said surprise observation by the survey team carries 1,500 points and RMC is ensuring proper cleaning of streets, public and community toilets and other measures. Similarly, citizen feedback through Swachhata App or by dialling 1969 carries 1,500 marks.

With awareness and mobilisation drives, the RMC has targeted at least 10,000 citizens who will submit positive feedback. Similarly, the certifications carries 1,500 marks. Rourkela has got the Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification. Against full rating of seven stars towards Garbage Free City, Rourkela has got one star certification. Bhoi said the ugly look of the city due to sewerage work is a temporary phenomena.