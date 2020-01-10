SVM College students stage dharna

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Former Plus Three students of SVM College sat on a dharna in front of the institution here on Thursday demanding original migration certificates.The students, who passed out in 2018, alleged that the college authorities had issued certificates with fake registration numbers to them due to which they were unable to pursue higher studies. Despite probe by a three-member team of the Higher Education department into the matter, they are yet to be provided with original certificates. In 2015-16, the college had admitted 150 extra students in Plus Three Arts, Commerce and Science against the approved 256 seats.

They had also allegedly taken donations for the same. The results were declared in 2018 and the authorities handed the students certificates with fake registration numbers. The students are, thus, unable to get their migration certificates even two years after completion of their degree courses.

In October, they had staged a dharna in front of the college following which the then principal had assured them to issue migration and other certificates at the earliest. However, three months have passed but they are yet to get their certificates, said Madhusmita Panda, a former student.Earlier, Principal of SVM College Nitarani Kar had said, “Steps are being taken to provide the certificates soon.”