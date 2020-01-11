Home States Odisha

7,000 unemployed Odisha youths get placement in job fair

The job fair was organised by Kadhamal Lok Sabha Member Achyuta Samanta with the help of the district administrations.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta inaugurating job fair at Phulbani.

Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta inaugurating job fair at Phulbani. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In spite of the present employment crisis across the country, 7000 rural youths of Kandhamal Parliamentary Constituency got placements in 71 companies during a two-day mega job fair held at Phulbani and Boudh.

The job fair was organised by Kadhamal Lok Sabha Member Achyuta Samanta with the help of the district administrations. With rural youth, mostly having under matric qualifications, getting place in well-established companies with a monthly salary ranging from `10,000 to `20,000, the fair was a resounding success, officials said, adding that apart from salary, the companies will provide other facilities to the candidates.

More than 14,000 youths from the constituency participated in the fair of which 12,000 registered their names for placement. Unemployed youths from Kotagarh, Tumudibandh, Baliguda, K Nuagaon, Daringbadi, Raikia, G Udaygiri, Tikabali, Chakapada, Phiringia, Khajuripada and Phulbani municipality area of Kandhamal district, Gania, Daspala and Nuagaon blocks of Nayagarh district and Bhanjanagar and Jagannath Prasad of Ganjam district took part in the fair at Phulbani on Thursday.

On Friday, the mega job mela was organised at Boudh where 2000 youths from the district registered their name for placement. A total 700 youths got placements in 21 companies.

Samanta was trying for the last six months to bring more companies to the mega job fair and ensure maximum placement. Steps were taken to aware more and more youths of the constituency to participate in the fair, officials said.

Samanta had arranged 120 buses for transportation of youths from various blocks to the job mela. He also made arrangements to take the placement teams of various companies to Kandhamal after their arrival in Bhubaneswar.

