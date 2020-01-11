Centrifuge machines lying defunct, patients suffer in Odisha hospital

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two hi-tech centrifuge machines in the Blood Bank of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here have been lying defunct since the last week of December causing major inconvenience to patients.

Despite attempts by health officials to repair the sophisticated equipment, the problem continues to persist. Sources said the State AIDS Control Society had supplied the two centrifuge machines to the blood bank in 2008. Centrifuge is a device that breaks blood into several components like red cells, platelets and plasma.

The machines are used to constantly supply platelets to patients when there is an outbreak of diseases like dengue. Besides, cancer patients also depend on the machines and turn up at the blood bank regularly for assistance.

“The machines are required for emergency situations. We had apprised the State Government about the situation. The Health department and the firm, which had supplied the machines, sent technicians to repair the devices but in vain,” said a blood bank official.

HOD of Transfusion Medicine Prof Rabi Mishra said, “We have already intimated the Government about the prevailing situation and are expecting a technician of another Kolkata-based company any time soon.”

Health experts said the machines act as a lifer saver for patients with very low platelet count.