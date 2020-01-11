Home States Odisha

Contempt petition against HUD Secy in High Court

Bharatiya Bikash Parishad first raised the issue through a representation to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department on May 7, 2018.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The issue of inclusion of 62 villages in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) area has returned to the Orissa High Court after seven months with the filing of a contempt petition.

Bharatiya Bikash Parishad first raised the issue through a representation to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) department on May 7, 2018. While the representation was pending before the authorities, the Berhampur-based organisation sought judicial intervention for it by filing a PIL in the High Court.

On May 29, 2019, the Court had disposed of the petition. The division bench of Justice AK Rath and Justice Debabrata Dash had said, “This is essentially an executive function. In view of the same, this court disposes of the writ petition granting liberty to the petitioner to file a representation before the Secretary, HUD department, Opposite party no 2, ventilating the grievances. In the event such a representation is filed within 15 days from today, Opposite Party no 2 shall dispose of the same on its own merit.” Parishad president Surendra Panigrahi has now returned to the High Court after there was no response from the Government to its representation despite the HC order.

Panigrahi has filed the petition against Secretary of HUD department G Mathivathanan on Tuesday. The petitioner alleged that although seven months had passed since the representation was submitted, the HC order had not been complied.

