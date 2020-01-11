Home States Odisha

Odisha Police to distribute free helmets among children riding pillion

Traffic DCP also informed that various events have been planned for the National Road Safety Week.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:29 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of 31st National Road Safety Week from January 11 to 17, Commissionerate Police has decided to distribute free mini helmets among children below 12 years riding pillion with their parents.

“We have procured two types of mini helmets for the children. Police will distribute one type of mini helmet to children up to seven years, while the other type will be distributed to children between 8 and 12 years of age,” Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said.

Police have planned to conduct traffic awareness and distribute free helmets to the children riding pillion with their parents for the next seven days at different junctions in the city like Sishu Bhawan Square, Kalpana Square, Raj Mahal, Ram Mandir Square and others.

“A two-wheeler rally for women traffic constables will be organised on Saturday. One woman constable will ride the two-wheeler and another will ride pillion. We want to create awareness that according to the law, a pillion rider is also supposed to wear helmet,” Nath said.

Though about 60 women constables will take part in the rally, which will commence from AG Square and conclude at the same point after covering areas like Raj Mahal, Ram Mandir among others. Other women can also participate.

The other events lined up for the week are a health camp for traffic constables, a blood donation camp, an awareness camp for motorbike-taxi aggregators and a driving test simulator for them, painting competition for school children, quiz competition for school children, and others.

On the closing ceremony of National Road Safety Week on January 17, first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training will be provided to the traffic constables. A PCR van to provide first aid and immediate assistance to any person sustaining minor and serious injuries in a road accident will also be flagged off on the day.

