Demand to bring back trained jumbos

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj BJP and socio-cultural organisation Bhanja Sena have demanded immediate shifting of two trained elephants to their original habitat in the district.

The two elephants, Mahendra and Rajkumar, were taken from Mayurbhanj by the Forest department to Satkosia to monitor the movement of tigress Sundari. Since the tigress is in captivity, the presence of the two elephants is not required.

The jumbos should be stationed in Mayurbhanj as elephants from Jharkhand and West Bengal are wreaking havoc in the district, they said. A BJP delegation met Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger reserve Jagyandatta Pati and submitted a memorandum in this regard.