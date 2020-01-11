Devotees throng Jagannath temple on Pousa Purnima

By Express News Service

PURI: Hundreds of devotees on Friday witnessed the Suna Besha (Rajrajeswar Besha) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the occasion of Pousa Purnima, considered an auspicious day in Hindu faith.

The temple door was opened early and servitors performed ‘mangal arati’, ‘mailum’, ‘abakash’, ‘dwarapal puja’, ‘surya puja’ and offered ‘pahili bhog’. Thereafter, servitors dressed the deities in gold ornaments besides their insignias and weapons. Amid tight security of police and servitors, ornaments were drawn from the temple treasury and three sets of servitors dressed the deities. By 9.30 am, devotees had ‘darshan’ of ‘Suna Besha’, which continued till late in evening.

Suna Besha is observed on four occasions inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple besides Suna Besha on the chariots, which is done outside the temple during the annual Rath Yatra. Adequate security arrangements were made by police and devotees went into temple in queue after being frisked by police at the gates.

On the other hand, demolition of structures situated within the 75-metre zone of the Meghanada Prachir took place. Five platoons of police and magistrates were deployed. Road on the western side of the temple were sealed during the demolition drive.

Puri Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swamy Nischalananda Saraswati conducted Tirth Mahodadhi Arati ( five km of Puri sea is considered as tirth) to appease sea god Barunadeb to maintain the age-old sea limit.