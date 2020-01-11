Home States Odisha

Devotees throng Jagannath temple on Pousa Purnima

Suna Besha is observed on four occasions inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple besides Suna Besha on the chariots, which is done outside the temple during the annual Rath Yatra.

Published: 11th January 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri

Lord Jagannath Temple Puri (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Hundreds of devotees on Friday witnessed the Suna Besha (Rajrajeswar Besha) of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra on the occasion of Pousa Purnima, considered an auspicious day in Hindu faith.

The temple door was opened early and servitors performed ‘mangal arati’, ‘mailum’, ‘abakash’, ‘dwarapal puja’, ‘surya puja’ and offered ‘pahili bhog’. Thereafter, servitors dressed the deities in gold ornaments besides their insignias and weapons. Amid tight security of police and servitors, ornaments were drawn from the temple treasury and three sets of servitors dressed the deities. By 9.30 am, devotees had ‘darshan’ of ‘Suna Besha’, which continued till late in evening.

Suna Besha is observed on four occasions inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple besides Suna Besha on the chariots, which is done outside the temple during the annual Rath Yatra. Adequate security arrangements were made by police and devotees went into temple in queue after being frisked by police at the gates.

On the other hand, demolition of structures situated within the 75-metre zone of the Meghanada Prachir took place. Five platoons of police and magistrates were deployed. Road on the western side of the temple were sealed during the demolition drive.

Puri Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swamy Nischalananda Saraswati conducted Tirth Mahodadhi Arati ( five km of Puri sea is considered as tirth) to appease sea god Barunadeb to maintain the age-old sea limit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Jagannath Odisha
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp