Drunken man attacks Excise sleuths in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A person in inebriated condition ransacked the Excise office and attacked seven officials after his wife was arrested for illegally selling liquor in Gajrajpur under Nuagaon police limits on Friday.

Excise sleuths had raided the house of Banita Das in Gajrajpur and seized five litres of illicit liquor. They arrested Banita and forwarded her to court.

When Banita’s husband Giridhari Das returned home, villagers informed him about his wife’s arrest. Giridhari, who was in an inebriated condition, rushed to the Excise office where he abused Sub-Inspector Nilima Jayanti Swain. He also attacked seven officials who were present at the spot with furniture and ransacked Swain’s chamber.

The injured personnel are ASI Kalpana Jena, constables Bishnu Nayak, Prakash Rout, Sabita Nayak, Biswanath Munda, Saroj Sahoo and Chitta Ranjan Das. They have been admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jagatsinghpur. Swain filed a police complaint following which Giridhari was arrested.