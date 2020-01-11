Education officer, peon arrested in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Police on Thursday arrested district education officer (DEO) Pramod Panda from Cuttack, almost a month after a teacher Chittaranjan Panda was found hanging in his residence.

A peon of the district education office Anil Sagar was also arrested from Jeypore for his alleged involvement in the case.

Chittaranjan was working in Chikambo High School under Dasmantpur block as a science teacher and was on deputation to Koraput DEO since five years. On December 8, he was found dead in the DEO residence at Lift Irrigation Colony in Koraput town. Police recovered a rope and a suicide note from the spot in which Chittaranjan had alleged that he was being tortured by the DEO and six others including Sagar.

On December 22, a teacher Abhimanyu Pradhan and another person Sameer Ranjan Patra, a journalist, were arrested on the charges of abetting Chittaranjan’s suicide. Police had informed that Chittaranjan was dealing with important files, including the Adarsh Vidyalaya scheme of the State Government, in Koraput education office.

Abhimanyu had applied for engaging his vehicles in the office on hire basis which was being handled by Chittaranjan. However, the tender for hiring of vehicles was rejected leaving Abhimanyu miffed. Later, he stole some files of Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme with help of another DEO staffer. Abhimanyu later, engaged Sameer to seek information about the scheme, the files of which were stolen, from Chittaranjan under RTI Act. Chittaranjan paid money to Sameer several times requesting him not to seek information about the files.

The DEO also allegedly received gifts from Chittaranjan to protect him over the missing files.

Police informed that Sagar was arrested on the basis of Sameer’s statement. Sagar had provided some official documents to Sameer without informing Chittaranjan, said investigating officer Susmita Jena. Further investigation is on.

