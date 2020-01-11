Four Odisha government officials dismissed for corruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government dismissed four officials from service after corruption charges were proved against them following a vigilance investigation recently. Three other officials were also given compulsory retirement.

Employees dismissed on Friday are Sanjay Kumar Choudhury, assistant executive engineer under Water Resources department at Dasarathpur block of Jajpur district, Pradeep Kumar Ray, supervisor rank employee working at the office of general manager, District Industries Centre of Nuapada, Bigyan Kumar Beuria, assistant executive engineer, Pundal sub-division under northern irrigation division, Jagatpur, Cuttack and Amiya Kumar Sethi, assistant engineer, Public Health Section-I, Rayagada under the Housing and Urban Deve l o p m e n t department. Besides, Narayan Tiadi, presently working as Assistant Engineer, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Bargarh, has been given compulsory retirement for alleged gross inefficiency and lack of integrity while discharging his duty. He is also accused in a Vigilance case for acquiring disproportionate assets.

He has also been unauthorisedly absent from duty for long time. Another official, Gyanendra Patel, assistant engineer, Public Health, was also given compulsory retirement for remaining absent from duty for a long time.