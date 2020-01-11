Home States Odisha

IIMC to host ‘Filmi Chakkar’

The appreciation course, curated by Dr Piyush Roy, will deliberate on how to critically review a film, film reporting, various aspects of writing on films, among other things.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, will host a three-day event ‘Filmi Chakkar’ which will include seminars, discussions, workshops and screening of films from January 14. The event is themed - Cinema in the age of OTT’ - and will be attended by film critics and experts from different parts of the country.

On the inaugural day, a seminar will be hosted to discuss the changing dynamics of cinema through the online streaming services, popularly known as Over the Top (OTT) platforms, compared to its traditional version.

Himanshu Khatua, Director-School of Mass Communication, KIIT University, former Regional Director of IIMC, Amaravati, Dr Nadeem Khan, National Award winning film writer Dr Piyush Roy, Professor at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata and director Utsav Chatterjee besides, head of Hindi department of Sambapur Women’s College Dr Jayanta Kar Sharma will deliver the keynote addresses in different sessions of the seminar. Various academicians and scholars will present their papers on the theme.
A film appreciation programme will be organised in the last two days which would be attended by students from various institutions of the State and outside.

The appreciation course, curated by Dr Piyush Roy, will deliberate on how to critically review a film, film reporting, various aspects of writing on films, among other things. Films will be screened on all the three days after the sessions.

Dr Mrinal Chatterjee, Professor and Regional Director, IIMC said, “the event will benefit students who are interested in film journalism and also those interested in films in general.”

