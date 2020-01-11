Home States Odisha

Jayashree murder: Daughter moves Orissa High Court for justice

Bijayini had filed the complaint alleging her mother’s murder last year. She has expressed dissatisfaction over the leniency in investigation by police.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as police are yet to receive the DNA test report of Jayashree Mishra who was allegedly murdered and buried by her relative eight years back, the victim’s daughter Bijayini Mishra has moved the Orissa High Court seeking a high-level probe into the incident.

The incident had hit the headlines after police arrested the accused Basant Panda of Badsinghari under Burla police limits on July 22 last year, eight years after Jayashree went missing. Police also recovered remains of Jayashree on July 26 and charge-sheet of the case was submitted on November 18.
Bijayini believes that her mother’s murder cannot be the handiwork of only one person and it was pre-planned. Blood samples of Bijayini and her brother were collected for DNA testing to match it with the skeletal remains on August 1 last year. Though Bijayani was assured that she would get the DNA report in November, she has not received it yet.

She further alleged that despite being the complainant, police are yet to give her the detailed report of the case which forced her to move the High Court.Sambalpur SP, Kanwar Vishal Singh said the blood samples have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Hyderabad, and they are awaiting the report.

PENDING CASE
Bijayani had approached police to file a complaint regarding her missing mother Jayashree Mishra in 2011. Instead of taking the matter seriously, the police took it casual. In July last year, Bijayani had written a letter to the DGP requesting his intervention in the matter. On the basis of her letter, the DGP directed DIG, Northern Range, to look into the issue leading to Basant Panda’s arrest The main accused Panda confessed to have killed Jayashree over monetary dispute

