Mixed response to Congress bandh in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: The bandh, called by District Congress Committee demanding Collector Manish Agarwal’s arrest holding him responsible for the death of his personal assistant Deba Narayan Panda, evoked mixed response on Friday.

While vehicles remained off the road, markets were open. Congress activists, led by former Nabarangpur MP Pradeep Majhi, forced shops to down shutters and sat on dharna in front of the collectorate. They said their agitation will continue till their demand is met.

The Congress agitation, however, did not go down well with local outfits which accused Majhi of hatching a conspiracy against the Collector for his own political interest.

Former chairman of Malkangiri Special Development Council and president of Adivasi Koya Yuva Sangathan, Adma Rawa, said dragging the Collector into the incident is not justified without any substantial evidence against him. “Majhi is trying to provoke people against him”, he alleged.

On the other hand, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi said the Congress agitation was over political reasons and not aimed at providing justice to Panda’s family.

The Collector’s personal assistant was found dead from Satiguda dam earlier this month. Subsequently, graffiti blaming Malkangiri Collector for Panda’s death was found scribbled on the walls of collectorate.