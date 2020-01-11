Modernity takes sheen off Dhanu Yatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Curtains came down on the 71st edition of Dhanu Yatra on Friday with King Kansa being killed at the hands of Lord Krishna. Although the organisers claim that the 11-day open air theatre was bigger this year than the last edition and drew more crowd, locals believe that the festival is losing its sheen. They blamed it on crass commercialisation and lack of proper management.

The central theme of the yatra is borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’ and what sets it apart from other Dhanu Yatras observed in Western Odisha is that none of the act is scripted and every resident plays the character of ‘Praja’ (subject) of Kansa who rules the kingdom.

Old-timers recall how Kansa pulled up district and police administration over various issues and his commands were obeyed by them. Even today, King Kansa moves round the city during ‘Nagara Parikrama’ and slaps fines on offenders on streets. However, the acts when he enters Government offices and pulls up officials for lapses appear scripted, unlike previous years when it was spontaneous.

In the past, going up the stage at Kansa Darbar was restricted but today, anyone can climb up the stage to greet the king. Locals said Kansa’s visit to private places and business establishments during his ‘Nagara Parikrama’ has also become pre-planned and promotional.

A resident of Bargarh, Mina Dash said there are many changes that can be brought in the festival. “The festival has evolved in terms of grandeur but there are no visible changes in the costumes and get-up of the characters which could add to the glare of the theatre part. And attention should be paid towards development of the main stage which creates the real ambience of the festival”, she added.

Breaking the menstruation taboo

Bargarh: Amid various shops, a pink kiosk selling sanitary napkins at the Dhanu Yatra fair or Meena Bazaar drew a large crowd of women this year. This is for the first time, sanitary napkins under the brand name of ‘Paree’ were sold at a kiosk set up by a private enterprise. A sales assistant said there have been many incidents in past when they have set up the kiosk in public places and people asked them to shut it down as they felt offended by sanitary napkins being sold openly. “We were also apprehensive of selling them at Dhanu Yatra fair but the response here has been overwhelming”, he said.

A woman customer, Sudeshna Panda said she would have been happy to the see Government-sponsored Khushi sanitary napkin stall alongside the private manufacturer. “But, I am happy that this drive of breaking the taboo around menstrual health has finally started in a conservative place like this,” she said.