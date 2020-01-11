Home States Odisha

Modernity takes sheen off Dhanu Yatra in Odisha

Many scenes in the yatra appear scripted unlike previous years when they were spontaneous

Published: 11th January 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna and his elder brother Balaram at Kansa Darbar on the last day of Dhanu Yatra.

Krishna and his elder brother Balaram at Kansa Darbar on the last day of Dhanu Yatra. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Curtains came down on the 71st edition of Dhanu Yatra on Friday with King Kansa being killed at the hands of Lord Krishna. Although the organisers claim that the 11-day open air theatre was bigger this year than the last edition and drew more crowd, locals believe that the festival is losing its sheen. They blamed it on crass commercialisation and lack of proper management.

The central theme of the yatra is borrowed from ‘Krishna Leela’ and ‘Mathura Vijay’ and what sets it apart from other Dhanu Yatras observed in Western Odisha is that none of the act is scripted and every resident plays the character of ‘Praja’ (subject) of Kansa who rules the kingdom.

Old-timers recall how Kansa pulled up district and police administration over various issues and his commands were obeyed by them. Even today, King Kansa moves round the city during ‘Nagara  Parikrama’ and slaps fines on offenders on streets. However, the acts when he enters Government offices and pulls up officials for lapses appear scripted, unlike previous years when it was spontaneous.

In the past, going up the stage at Kansa Darbar was restricted but today, anyone can climb up the stage to greet the king. Locals said Kansa’s visit to private places and business establishments during his ‘Nagara Parikrama’ has also become pre-planned and promotional.

A resident of Bargarh, Mina Dash said there are many changes that can be brought in the festival.  “The festival has evolved in terms of grandeur but there are no visible changes in the costumes and get-up of the characters which could add to the glare of the theatre part. And attention should be paid towards development of the main stage which creates the real ambience of the festival”, she added.

Breaking the menstruation taboo
Bargarh: Amid various shops, a pink kiosk selling sanitary napkins at the Dhanu Yatra fair or Meena Bazaar drew a large crowd of women this year. This is for the first time, sanitary napkins under the brand name of ‘Paree’ were sold at a kiosk set up by a private enterprise. A sales assistant said there have been many incidents in past when they have set up the kiosk in public places and people asked them to shut it down as they felt offended by sanitary napkins being sold openly. “We were also apprehensive of selling them at Dhanu Yatra fair but the response here has been overwhelming”, he said. 

A woman customer, Sudeshna Panda said she would have been happy to the see Government-sponsored Khushi sanitary napkin stall alongside the private manufacturer. “But, I am happy that this drive of breaking the taboo around menstrual health has finally started in a conservative place like this,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dhanu Yatra Lord Krishna
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp