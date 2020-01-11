Odisha records 5,581 road deaths

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of road accidents in Odisha recorded a rise of 2.1 per cent (pc) in 2018. The data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated that 5,581 persons were killed in 5,234 road accidents against 4,610 deaths reported in the State in 2017.

The State, however, topped in the country for registering highest rate of hit and run cases. With a rate of 9.9 pc, as many as 4,444 people died in 4,312 hit and run incidents in Odisha in 2018.

There was no significant change in the overall scenario despite intensified campaign to curb road fatalities. Altogether, 4,610 people were killed in 4,419 road accidents in the State in 2017. The number of hit and run deaths was 3,908 with a rate of 8.9 pc.

There has been constantly rise in deaths due to accidents other than hit and run. While 702 people were killed in 2017, the number of deaths due to other accidents reported in 2018 was 1,137. As many as 6,026 incidents of rash driving injuring 7,403 people were also reported.

The NCRB data indicated that Odisha is among top four States that had recorded maximum fatalities due to driving under influence of drug/alcohol. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 23 pc cases followed by Jharkhand (16.6 pc), Rajasthan (8.7 pc) and Odisha (6.5 pc) of total deaths in such road accidents in the country during 2018.

The State Government had also admitted that road accidents claimed 43,312 people between 2008 and September 2018 with an average annual road accident deaths of over 4,000 a year. Accident fatalities were on the rise since the past three years despite the coercive measures to bring down road deaths.

However, after implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act since September 1, the road accidents and fatalities in the State are on the decline.

As per a report released during the State Road Safety Council meet last month, the number of accidents has reduced by around 19 pc in October and 12 pc in September compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

Although the fatalities from January to September, 2019 had increased by about 4.6 per cent, it reduced by 4.33 pc from July to September.