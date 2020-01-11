Home States Odisha

Odisha records 5,581 road deaths

State tops in the country for registering highest rate of hit and run cases in 2018

Published: 11th January 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The number of road accidents in Odisha recorded a rise of 2.1 per cent (pc) in 2018. The data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated that 5,581 persons were killed in 5,234 road accidents against 4,610 deaths reported in the State in 2017.

The State, however, topped in the country for registering highest rate of hit and run cases. With a rate of 9.9 pc, as many as 4,444 people died in 4,312 hit and run incidents in Odisha in 2018.

There was no significant change in the overall scenario despite intensified campaign to curb road fatalities. Altogether, 4,610 people were killed in 4,419 road accidents in the State in 2017. The number of hit and run deaths was 3,908 with a rate of 8.9 pc.

There has been constantly rise in deaths due to accidents other than hit and run. While 702 people were killed in 2017, the number of deaths due to other accidents reported in 2018 was 1,137. As many as 6,026 incidents of rash driving injuring 7,403 people were also reported.

The NCRB data indicated that Odisha is among top four States that had recorded maximum fatalities due to driving under influence of drug/alcohol. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 23 pc cases followed by Jharkhand (16.6 pc), Rajasthan (8.7 pc) and Odisha (6.5 pc) of total deaths in such road accidents in the country during 2018.

The State Government had also admitted that road accidents claimed 43,312 people between 2008 and September 2018 with an average annual road accident deaths of over 4,000 a year. Accident fatalities were on the rise since the past three years despite the coercive measures to bring down road deaths.

However, after implementation of the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act since September 1, the road accidents and fatalities in the State are on the decline.

As per a report released during the State Road Safety Council meet last month, the number of accidents has reduced by around 19 pc in October and 12 pc in September compared to the corresponding period of 2018.

Although the fatalities from January to September, 2019 had increased by about 4.6 per cent, it reduced by 4.33 pc from July to September.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha accident deaths NCRB deaths ADSI death report
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp