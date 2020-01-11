Home States Odisha

Odisha’s first emergency response hub at Paradip

The centre will come up on ADM office campus by March this year

Published: 11th January 2020 08:39 AM

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Jagatsinghpur district administration will set up the State’s first Emergency Response Centre (ERC) at Paradip to combat and contain any crisis emerging due to industrial disasters in the region.
The ERC will come up on the campus of Additional District Magistrate (ADM) office by March this year. This was decided at the preparatory meeting at Paradip in presence of ADM Kanhu Charan Dhir on Thursday. Local industries like PPL, IFFCO and IOCL will provide financial assistance to set up the ERC.

PPL will provide communication facilities like satellite phone, hotline, high-speed internet facilities, TV, computer, scanner and other electronic gadgets while IOCL will supply personal protective equipment such as self-contained berthing apparatus, canister masks, portable gas detectors, helmets, rubber gum boots, first-aid kits and illuminators. Similarly, IFFCO will be look after construction of buildings and other infrastructure.

Assistant Director, Factories and Boilers Chandrakant Dalai said construction work of the ERC building has already commenced. The ERC will have two Fire Handling and a Toxic Gas Release teams each consisting of 10 experts to tackle any industrial disasters.

A total of 62 industries have been registered under Factories Act, 1948 in Paradip of which eight are chemical accident-prone units, six are fully hazardous, five are accident-prone and 20 ice manufacturing units and three prawn processing units that are handling ammonia gas as refrigerant. These industries exist within a radius of 10 km of the town. Besides, 56 boilers are running in the district.

Paradip Port Trust (PPT) is handling huge quantities of hazardous chemicals and inflammable materials. Nearly 500 tankers filled with highly inflammable substances leave Paradip refinery on a daily basis. Since thousands of tankers carrying chemical and petroleum products are plying on roads of Paradip, it is essential to regulate these vehicles to avert any disaster. Besides, emission of ammonium phosphate from local fertilizer plants also pose a threat to local residents.

At the district level crisis group meeting held in 2018, it was decided to set up the ERC and a well-equipped modern fire station as well as a special hospital for burn and injury patients.

