Pending borewell project leaves Odisha farmers worried

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: HOPING for assured irrigation to their land, small and marginal farmers of hilly blocks in Koraput district had invested money in the Deep Borewell Secha Karyakrama of Water Resources Department three years back. But neither have the borewells come up or have the farmers got back their money so far.

The State Government had launched the scheme in 2010-11 to explore ground water resources in rocky terrains. Its objective was to provide irrigation facilities to poor farmers through installation of deep borewells covering cultivated area of minimum two hectare.

It was proposed to install around 4000 borewells at an estimated project cost of Rs 3.88 lakh each. While the beneficiary would contribute 10 per cent of the project cost at Rs 20,000, the Government would provide the rest. At least 3800 farmers of the district had applied for installation of the deep borewells.

Since 2017, deep borewells have been constructed for 1300 farmers to irrigate 6000 acres while another 2500 farmers including 120 of hilly Narayanpatna and Bandhugam blocks are still waiting. Each of these farmers have paid their share of installment completely or partially. However, work on the projects is yet to start.

As per reports, officials of the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) had floated tender for the borewell project in 2018 but as most of the land was located in hilly areas, no contractor came forward to take up the work.

Executive Engineer of Koraput OLIC, Ramesh Patra said tenders were floated twice but there was no response. Another tender will be floated in February. Farmers had raised the issue at the Collector’s grievance cell recently where officials concerned expressed inability to implement the project.

The farmers were informed that digging up a well in such hilly areas is expensive due to lack of proper roads and difficult as such areas have poor groundwater storage.

Farmers, meanwhile, have threatened an agitation if work on the dug well projects is not started in the next one month or their money is not refunded. Patra said the money deposited by farmers can be returned to them with interest if they desire.