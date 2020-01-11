Home States Odisha

Pending borewell project leaves Odisha farmers worried

The Odisha Government had launched the scheme in 2010-11 to explore ground water resources in rocky terrains.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Borewell

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: HOPING for assured irrigation to their land, small and marginal farmers of hilly blocks in Koraput district had invested money in the Deep Borewell Secha Karyakrama of Water Resources Department three years back. But neither have the borewells come up or have the farmers got back their money so far.

The State Government had launched the scheme in 2010-11 to explore ground water resources in rocky terrains. Its objective was to provide irrigation facilities to poor farmers through installation of deep borewells covering cultivated area of minimum two hectare.

It was proposed to install around 4000 borewells at an estimated project cost of Rs 3.88 lakh each. While the beneficiary would contribute 10 per cent of the project cost at Rs 20,000, the Government would provide the rest. At least 3800 farmers of the district had applied for installation of the deep borewells.

Since 2017, deep borewells have been constructed for 1300 farmers to irrigate 6000 acres while another 2500 farmers including 120 of hilly  Narayanpatna and Bandhugam blocks are still waiting. Each of these farmers have paid their share of installment completely or partially. However, work on the projects is yet to start.

As per reports, officials of the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation (OLIC) had floated tender for the borewell project in 2018 but as most of the land was located in hilly areas, no contractor came forward to take up the work.

Executive Engineer of Koraput OLIC, Ramesh Patra said tenders were floated twice but there was no response. Another tender will be floated in February. Farmers had raised the issue at the Collector’s grievance cell recently where officials concerned expressed inability to implement the project.

The farmers were informed that digging up a well in such hilly areas is expensive due to lack of proper roads and difficult as such areas have poor groundwater storage.

Farmers, meanwhile, have threatened an agitation if work on the dug well projects is not started in the next one month or their money is not refunded. Patra said the money deposited by farmers can be returned to them with interest if they desire.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Borewell Secha Karyakrama
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp