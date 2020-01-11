Prohibited 'Thai Magur' farming continues unabated in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Culture of prohibited exotic African Catfish species ‘Thai Magur’ continues unabated in Tangi-Choudwar block despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal. Farming of the Magur variety has been banned from 2000 because of its harmful impact on indigenous varieties of fish and the fact that it was not good for human health. Violating the ban, a racket is active in farming Thai Magur at Anjua village under Kanheipur gram panchayat of Tangi- Choudwar block.

A retired employee of Odisha Police Headquarters Sarat Kumar Rout had taken up the project under State Government’s Matsya Pokhari Yojana (MPY) about a year back and also availed subsidy as per the scheme at different stages. Instead of cultivating Indian Major Carp (IMC) species as per the yojana, he cultivated Thai Magur or Clarius Geripineus in six ponds along Tangi- Kapilas Road. He also employed nearly 15 men from West Bengal and Bangladesh for farming and has been doing a roaring business. Besides exporting it to different parts of the State, the fish is also transported to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Bangladesh at regular intervals where the banned fish has a good demand is sold at Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg.

“Catfish rearing is done in an unprotected manner near our village, and there is a possibility of the fish escaping into the nearby water bodies, causing threat to the existence of indigenous aquatic species,” says Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, secretary of local Village Farmers’ Association demanding a stop on illegal farming and transportation of the species. Mohapatra also demanded action against the persons engaged in the illegal activity. Acting on repeated complaints about environmental pollution due to illegal fish farming by some locals, the fishery officials had directed to remove all biomass of Clarius Geripineus species from the pond.

As no step was taken to clear the biomass, District Fishery Officer on October 29, 2019 had issued notice to Rout to totally remove the fish from the tanks developed through MPY and stock with Indian Major Carp (IMC) species in consultation with AFO for final input subsidy. In response to the notice, on Thursday Rout submitted an undertaking to the Tangi police and Fisheries officials stating that he was unaware of the ban regarding farming of Thai Magur and would vacate the species from the ponds in 15 days. He also said that locals who have been protesting cultivation of the species had filed an FIR against him.

Ill effects

Its consumption can increase chances of cancer

Magur is highly carnivorous and devours fish of every kind in water bodies

It is fed with rotten meat with spinach polluting the water body