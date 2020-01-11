Home States Odisha

Prohibited 'Thai Magur' farming continues unabated in Odisha

He also said that locals who have been protesting cultivation of the species had filed an FIR against him.

Published: 11th January 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Farming of the Magur variety has been banned from 2000 because of its harmful impact on indigenous varieties of fish.

Farming of the Magur variety has been banned from 2000 because of its harmful impact on indigenous varieties of fish.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Culture of prohibited exotic African Catfish species ‘Thai Magur’ continues unabated in Tangi-Choudwar block despite a ban by the National Green Tribunal. Farming of the Magur variety has been banned from 2000 because of its harmful impact on indigenous varieties of fish and the fact that it was not good for human health. Violating the ban, a racket is active in farming Thai Magur at Anjua village under Kanheipur gram panchayat of Tangi- Choudwar block.

A retired employee of Odisha Police Headquarters Sarat Kumar Rout had taken up the project under State Government’s Matsya Pokhari Yojana (MPY) about a year back and also availed subsidy as per the scheme at different stages. Instead of cultivating Indian Major Carp (IMC) species as per the yojana, he cultivated Thai Magur or Clarius Geripineus in six ponds along Tangi- Kapilas Road. He also employed nearly 15 men from West Bengal and Bangladesh for farming and has been doing a roaring business. Besides exporting it to different parts of the State, the fish is also transported to West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Bangladesh at regular intervals where the banned fish has a good demand is sold at Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg.

“Catfish rearing is done in an unprotected manner near our village, and there is a possibility of the fish escaping into the nearby water bodies, causing threat to the existence of indigenous aquatic species,” says Rabindra Kumar Mohapatra, secretary of local Village Farmers’ Association demanding a stop on illegal farming and transportation of the species. Mohapatra also demanded action against the persons engaged in the illegal activity. Acting on repeated complaints about environmental pollution due to illegal fish farming by some locals, the fishery officials had directed to remove all biomass of Clarius Geripineus species from the pond.

As no step was taken to clear the biomass, District Fishery Officer on October 29, 2019 had issued notice to Rout to totally remove the fish from the tanks developed through MPY and stock with Indian Major Carp (IMC) species in consultation with AFO for final input subsidy. In response to the notice, on Thursday Rout submitted an undertaking to the Tangi police and Fisheries officials stating that he was unaware of the ban regarding farming of Thai Magur and would vacate the species from the ponds in 15 days. He also said that locals who have been protesting cultivation of the species had filed an FIR against him.

Ill effects

Its consumption can increase chances of cancer
Magur is highly carnivorous and devours fish of every kind in water bodies
It is fed with rotten meat with spinach polluting the water body

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Matsya Pokhari Yojana Thai Magur
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp