Rs 96.13 crore power bill due with 5 industries: CESU

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Power utility CESU on Friday said its total arrears stand at Rs 1,950 crore of which Rs 96.13 crore is pending with five industries. All five cases are in court. A day after the discom warned of power supply disconnection of defaulting consumers in 11,397 villages under its jurisdictions, Opposition BJP and Congress trained guns at Odisha Government citing that the decision would affect poor consumers.

BJP spokesperson Golak Mahapatra said it is irony that the State Government is bent upon collecting dues from villages when crores are pending on industries in the State. He took to social media saying Government is unable to collect Rs 6,000 crore from 316 industries towards electricity bill. “Revenue collection is good, but Government should understand what’s the priority,” he tweeted.

As Mahapatra tagged CEO of CESU Arun Bothra in his tweet, the latter responded asking whether he has details of the 316 industries and the break up of the dues. Replying to the BJP leader’s tweet, Bothra clarified CESU has a total arrear of Rs 1,950 crore of which Rs 96.13 crore is pending with five industries and all five cases are in court. He also urged to support the discom in collecting dues.

“It is public money after all,” Bothra tweeted. Congress MLA Suresh Routray threatened an agitation if CESU fails to revoke its decision. “Students have examinations in coming months. The CESU officials will not be allowed to enter the villages to disconnect power,” said Routray.