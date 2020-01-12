Amid US-Iran tensions, families of Odia expatriates in Middle-East face sleepless nights

Ashis Senapati By

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With Iraq caught in the middle of tensions between the USA and Iran, families of skilled workers from the district, engaged in the Middle East are spending sleepless nights. One such family is that of 55-year-old Golakh Mallick of Bachara village in Pattamundai block, who works as a plumber in a construction firm in Baghdad.

His wife, 55-year-old Basanti Mallick spends most of her day watching news on TV. Any disturbing news from Iraq leaves her heart pounding in anxiety about her husband’s safety. “We are worried over the recent developments in Iraq,” she said.

Though she is not aware of the nature of the crisis, Basanti has been told a war-like situation prevails in Iraq. Her only link with Golakh is the mobile phone. “I talked to him on Saturday and he told me that the situation in Iraq is serious but he and other workers engaged in the firm are safe in their rooms,” Basanti said.

Golakh stays near the ‘Green Zone’ which is a heavily fortified zone in the centre of the Iraqi capital that served as the headquarters of successive regimes. Golakh urged the media to publish his mobile no (00-96-47827854186) to draw the attention of the authorities towards him.

Similar is the plight of 62-year-old Sadashiva Rout of Madanapur village whose 30-year-old son Bhaskar Rout also works as a plumber in Najaf, a city in Iraq. “I am upset due to the situation prevailing in Iran and Iraq,” he said.

64-year-old Sakil Khan of Gogua village too is worried about the safety of his son, 28-year-old Kayum Khan, who has been working as a mechanic in a garage in Tehran for the last three years. Basanti, Sadashiva and Sakil are not alone in these moments of hope and despair. At least 200 persons from the district work in Iran and Iraq.

Most of them are plumbers. Expatriates from rural areas of the district are credited with boosting the local economy, said Jagajiban Das, a trade union leader.

Meanwhile, District Labour Officer of Kendrapara Ramachandra Nayak said a Migration Support and Resource Centre (MSRC) was set up in the town last month to provide assistance to workers from the district who work in other States and countries.

The toll free phone no 1800-3456-703 is meant to help people working in other countries in getting assistance from the Government.

“We have not received any information on the plight of workers from the district, working in Iran and Iraq till now. We will extend all assistance after getting information about them from their families,” he said.