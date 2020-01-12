Balangir sorcery murder: Shunned by locals, accused’s family leaves village

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Family members of the minor girl, who was allegedly killed by her brother Sobhaban Rana to appease goddess, have left Salebarat village fearing ostracisation by the locals. Sobhaban is in judicial custody since January 7.

While his parents have left for Ghardhara in Nuapada district, Sobhaban’s wife Urmila went to her parent’s house in Alanda along with her children. Sources said the family faced resistance from villagers when the incident came to light. They were looked down upon and not allowed to participate in social gatherings. With no other way out, they had to shift out of the village.

The girl was missing since December 24 and a few days later, police recovered her mutilated, headless body from Gujichaka forest near Barkani village under Sindhikhela police limits. Sobhaban was arrested and his father Musuru Rana demanded stringent punishment for him.

Investigation revealed that on December 24, which was a full moon night, the girl was last seen going out of her house with her brother Sobhaban, who was also arrested last year for killing his nine-year-old cousin to appease the goddess. Sobhaban was arrested along with his uncle Kunja Rana, the main accused in the case. While Kunja is in jail, Sobhaban was released on bail two months back.

When the girl did not return with Sobhaban, her parents sought to know her whereabouts, but he remained quiet. They searched for their daughter and on not finding her, lodged a police complaint leading to Sobhaban’s arrest.