Home States Odisha

Balangir sorcery murder: Shunned by locals, accused’s family leaves village

Sources said the family faced resistance from villagers when the incident came to light and were looked down upon and not allowed to participate in social gatherings.

Published: 12th January 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sorcery, black magic

Sorcery, black magic

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Family members of the minor girl, who was allegedly killed by her brother Sobhaban Rana to appease goddess, have left Salebarat village fearing ostracisation by the locals. Sobhaban is in judicial custody since January 7.

While his parents have left for Ghardhara in Nuapada district, Sobhaban’s wife Urmila went to her parent’s house in Alanda along with her children. Sources said the family faced resistance from villagers when the incident came to light. They were looked down upon and not allowed to participate in social gatherings. With no other way out, they had to shift out of the village.

The girl was missing since December 24 and a few days later, police recovered her mutilated, headless body from Gujichaka forest near Barkani village under Sindhikhela police limits. Sobhaban was arrested and his father Musuru Rana demanded stringent punishment for him.

Investigation revealed that on December 24, which was a full moon night, the girl was last seen going out of her house with her brother Sobhaban, who was also arrested last year for killing his nine-year-old cousin to appease the goddess. Sobhaban was arrested along with his uncle Kunja Rana, the main accused in the case. While Kunja is in jail, Sobhaban was released on bail two months back.

When the girl did not return with Sobhaban, her parents sought to know her whereabouts, but he remained quiet. They searched for their daughter and on not finding her, lodged a police complaint leading to Sobhaban’s arrest.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp