CBI raids house of GST officer

ROURKELA: A team of CBI officials on Saturday raided the official residence of Deputy Commissioner of GST & Central Excise department Asiqui Jaman in Rourkela. Jaman is placed under suspension following a CBI case during his posting in Mumbai.

They raided the C-81 residence of Jaman at Sector-6 here, while another team simultaneously raided his residence at Ranchi in Jharkhand. While the team members were tight-lipped about the reason behind the raids, it is learnt that the fresh raid was in continuation of the previous CBI case.

Sources in Rourkela Commissionerate of GST & Central Excise department said one year ago when Jaman was posted in Mumbai, he was placed under suspension following his arrest. He was subsequently posted in Rourkela Commissionerate without being assigned any work.