Cold wave returns to Odisha after brief spell of rain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief spell of rain, cold wave returned to most parts of the State on Saturday with Sonepur recording lowest minimum temperature of 6.8 degree Celsius on the day.

Mercury plunged below 10 degree Celsius in eight stations. Minimum temperature on the day was 8.5 degrees in Phulbani, 8.6 in Angul, Jharsuguda and Titlagarh, 9 in Keonjhar and Daringbadi and 9.5 in Sambalpur.

The temperature was 10 degree Celsius in Balasore, Sundargarh and Malkangiri. The Capital recorded 14 degree C on the day. IMD has issued yellow warning for Angul, Deogarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Balangir for next 24 hours.

Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said cold wave conditions will prevail in most parts of the State for next 72 hours due to northeasterly winds. Minimum temperature during this period will remain below normal by 3 to 5 degree Celsius. Biswas said cold in Odisha is mostly felt between December 28 and January 28.