Cong restructuring process soon

BHUBANESWAR: Congress Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh is likely to come on a four-day visit to the State from January 14 to interact with party workers and leaders for restructuring of the State unit.

As changes in the State unit of the party is due since the results of the Assembly elections were out in July, 2019, Singh is scheduled to visit several districts to elicit opinion and suggestions for Congress revival in Odisha. Singh will visit the State at a time when the dissident movement, demanding ouster of Niranjan Patnaik as president of OPCC, has reached its peak.

However, Congress has also launched organisational activities for the revival of Congress in Odisha. According to sources, Singh will visit Sundargarh, Rourkela and Jharsuguda districts on January 14, Sambalpur, Balangir and Sonepur districts on January 15, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on January 16 and Bhubaneswar, Cuttack city and Khurda on January 17. Committees have also been formed by the Youth and Chhatra Congress for revival of their wings.

Sources said after conclusion of the exercise, a small committee will be constituted to lead the party in the urban body polls expected this year. The demand for organisational restructuring of Congress has gained ground following the drubbing party received in 2019 Assembly elections. Though Patnaik had submitted his resignation after the results were out, All India Congress Committee (AICC) asked him to continue. All other committees have been resolved till the restructuring process is completed.

However, it is yet to be clear whether Patnaik will continue as OPCC president or replaced by someone younger like Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohammed Moquim.