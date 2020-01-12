Encroachment takes toll on Gobari river in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Absence of measures to check encroachment on both sides of Gobari river in Nuagaon block has taken a toll on the water body.

People, who made a living by catching fish in the river, have demanded its renovation. The locals have sought a new sluice gate and repair of the existing one to conserve water for pisciculture and horticulture.

They have also sought utilisation of the dry portions of the river by leasing them out to women self-help groups.

Sources said the move will generate revenue and provide jobs to more than 2,000 people. Weed removal was done in the river in 2012. Around 3,000 hectare land on both sides of the river was utilised for vegetable cultivation.

However, since the flow of water has reduced, the land under cultivation remains unutilised. Besides, encroachment by locals, who have dug ponds on the section of the river passing through Tiruna panchayat, remains a major cause of concern. Sources said the river has now turned into a dumping yard.

The Irrigation department had constructed a sluice gate over the river at Gopalpur village and a bridge at Bansa in 2002. Another bridge with lock system was constructed at Garei Bansa for conservation of water in 1983.

The sluice gate now lies in a dilapidated condition. In 2018, the department had taken steps for the dredging of the river. It had also undertaken stone packing at a cost of Rs 9 crore but it did not last long owing to sub-standard work.

The river is also known as Gobardhana river. It merges with Devi river at Garoi in the district.A senior official of the Fishery department said the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Barrackpore was asked to prepare a detailed project report to activate dead rivers, including Gobari, to mitigate water crisis. But, nothing has yet been done in this regard.

Executive Engineer, Drainage Division Ashish Kumar Mishra said the State Government has sanctioned `1.50 crore for the renovation of the river and the work will start soon.