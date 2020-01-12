Home States Odisha

Encroachment takes toll on Gobari river in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district

People, who made a living by catching fish in the river, have demanded its renovation with locals seeking a new sluice gate and repair of the existing one to conserve water.

Published: 12th January 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Flow of water in Gobari river has reduced

Flow of water in Gobari river has reduced| Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Absence of measures to check encroachment on both sides of Gobari river in Nuagaon block has taken a toll on the water body.

People, who made a living by catching fish in the river, have demanded its renovation. The locals have sought a new sluice gate and repair of the existing one to conserve water for pisciculture and horticulture.
They have also sought utilisation of the dry portions of the river by leasing them out to women self-help groups.

Sources said the move will generate revenue and provide jobs to more than 2,000 people. Weed removal was done in the river in 2012. Around 3,000 hectare land on both sides of the river was utilised for vegetable cultivation.

However, since the flow of water has reduced, the land under cultivation remains unutilised. Besides, encroachment by locals, who have dug ponds on the section of the river passing through Tiruna panchayat, remains a major cause of concern. Sources said the river has now turned into a dumping yard.

The Irrigation department had constructed a sluice gate over the river at Gopalpur village and a bridge at Bansa in 2002. Another bridge with lock system was constructed at Garei Bansa for conservation of water in 1983.  

The sluice gate now lies in a dilapidated condition. In 2018, the department had taken steps for the dredging of the river. It had also undertaken stone packing at a cost of Rs 9 crore but it did not last long owing to sub-standard work.

The river is also known as Gobardhana river. It merges with Devi river at Garoi in the district.A senior official of the Fishery department said the Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI), Barrackpore was asked to prepare a detailed project report to activate dead rivers, including Gobari, to mitigate water crisis. But, nothing has yet been done in this regard.

Executive Engineer, Drainage Division Ashish Kumar Mishra said the State Government has sanctioned `1.50 crore for the renovation of the river and the work will start soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gobari river Odisha river encroachment
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp