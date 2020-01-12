Home States Odisha

Ensure defence personnel, their family members are treated well: Odisha government

The direction came after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking his cooperation in issuing orders to get their matters resolved expeditiously and fairly.

Published: 12th January 2020 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:00 PM

Indian Army, Line of Control, LoC, Border, War

Image of Indian Army used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed all departments to treat family members of defence and Central armed police forces personnel properly with dignity and deliver services they require promptly.

Stating that armed forces personnel serve the country in very arduous circumstances and they defend borders in challenging conditions even at the cost of their lives, Singh had urged to treat them and their family members warmly whenever they visit any Government office to get things sorted.

The defence personnel, including the members of Army, Navy and Air Force as well as various Central forces like BSF, ITBP and CRPF, work in treacherous terrains to guard borders by staying away from their homes and families.

"They get limited time to visit their homes to sort out various issues their families face. Some of these issues need to be resolved at different offices in the State. Whenever they and ex-servicemen or their family members in their absence visit any office for some official work, it would be appropriate if they are treated warmly," stated Singh’s letter to the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, the Home department has issued instruction to all departments, Collectors and SPs to act accordingly for the welfare of the defence and CAPF personnel.

"Since most of them are from rural areas and get limited opportunities to visit their homes, the officials should treat them with dignity and deliver service promptly which will help them feel morally high. They will not only get emotionally satisfied but also get inspired to serve the nation with greater vigour and enthusiasm," Special Secretary Santosh Bala said.  

TAGS
Rajnath Singh Naveen Patnaik Odisha defence personnel Odisha government
