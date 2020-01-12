Home States Odisha

New scheme for doubling farmer income to come under Odisha government's 5T framework

Published: 12th January 2020 12:02 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Horticulture has initiated the process for introducing a scheme through convergence of agriculture and allied sectors. The ‘Doubling of Farmer Income’ scheme will be implemented as part of the 5T framework of the State Government, which has drawn a road map for achieving the income target by 2022-23.

Official sources said the scheme will be implemented in three phases. While 10 districts representing 10 Agro- Climatic Zones (ACZs) will be covered in the first phase, it will be rolled out in 10 districts each in Phase-II and Phase-III with representation of all ACZs.

The districts that are taken up in Phase-I are Bhadrak, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Puri and Sundargarh. The district-wise targets (number of farmers) with source of funding from different schemes of agriculture and line departments have been finalised.

A total of 5,910 farmers will be supported under the programme during 2019-20 fiscal. The new scheme will ensure convergence and integration of various targets and financial outlays of ongoing schemes and programmes of the Centre and State like Matsya Pokhari Yojana (MPY), Excavation of Farm Ponds under MGNREGA, Rural Backyard Poultry Yojana (RBPY) and Poultry rearing through deep litter system besides National Horticulture Mission (NHM) and schemes of NABARD.

The focus, however, will be on promoting existing schemes for cash crops including papaya, banana, hybrid vegetables, rice under National Food Security Scheme, maize, nutri-cereals and pulses apart from vermi-compost and apiary.

An official of the Horticulture Directorate said accelerated growth in farmers’ income can be ensured through involvement of multi-sectors, multi-stakeholders and multidepartments in agriculture and allied sectors.

"As part of the scheme, modules on regionally differentiated integrated farming system has been prepared and an operational guideline sent to all districts. All deputy directors and assistant directors of horticulture have been instructed to take steps as per the guideline," he said.

Credit linkages and subsidy assistance will be available as per respective scheme guidelines. Kisan credit cards will also be available for taking up agricultural activities as per the norms of NABARD. The scheme will be monitored at three levels through the State, district and blocklevel committees. Independent evaluation of the scheme will be conducted during and post project implementation to further refine the modus of operandi.

