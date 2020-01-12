No anti-rabies vaccine in Jeypore DHH

JEYPORE: SCARCITY of anti-rabies vaccine in District Headquarters Hospital has left people of Jeypore worried. Dog bite patients are being forced to travel to Koraput town to take the vaccine at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) or purchase it from private medical stores.

The District Headquarters Hospital is the centralised anti-rabies vaccine centre for Jeypore sub-division and on an average, 10 cases of dog bite are reported in the hospital. The vaccine stock has not been sent to the hospital by the Health Department for the last few weeks. Last week, the existing vaccine stock was exhausted.

With the vaccine costing `2,000 in private medical stores, poor patients are unable to afford it. Worse, the Koraput MCH has limited stock of vaccines which will only last for two days.

While the District Headquarters Hospital authorities have already written to the Health Department over the issue, there has been no response, said hospital in-charge B J Babu.

Superintendent of the MCH, HK Dalai, said the number of rabid dog bite cases is increasing day by day as a result of which, the anti-rabies vaccine stock has been exhausted. “There is an acute shortage of the vaccine throughout the State and the situation in Koraput is no different”, he said.