Home States Odisha

No anti-rabies vaccine in Jeypore DHH

While the District Headquarters Hospital authorities have already written to the Health Department over the issue, there has been no response, said hospital in-charge B J Babu.

Published: 12th January 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs, Rabies

Representational image ( Express Illustrations )

JEYPORE: SCARCITY  of anti-rabies vaccine in District Headquarters Hospital has left people of Jeypore worried. Dog bite patients are being forced to travel to Koraput town to take the vaccine at Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (MCH) or purchase it from private medical stores.

The District Headquarters Hospital is the centralised anti-rabies vaccine centre for Jeypore sub-division and on an average, 10 cases of dog bite are reported in the hospital. The vaccine stock has not been sent to the hospital by the Health Department for the last few weeks. Last week, the existing vaccine stock was exhausted.

With the vaccine costing `2,000 in private medical stores, poor patients are unable to afford it. Worse, the Koraput MCH has limited stock of vaccines which will only last for two days.

While the District Headquarters Hospital authorities have already written to the Health Department over the issue, there has been no response, said hospital in-charge B J Babu.

Superintendent of the MCH, HK Dalai, said the number of rabid dog bite cases is increasing day by day as a result of which, the anti-rabies vaccine stock has been exhausted. “There is an acute shortage of the vaccine throughout the State and the situation in Koraput is no different”, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp