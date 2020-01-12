Odisha: Bangiriposi railway station to create awareness on wildlife through wall paintings

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a bid to create awareness on wildlife conservation, authorities of South Eastern Railway (SER) have painted the walls of Bangiriposi station with images of animals and temple of Goddess Dwarshani.

Station Master Jaykrushna Das said the initiative is part of Divisional Railway Manager of South Eastern Railway Manoranjan Pradhan’s vision to make Bangiriposi a model railway station. "He came up with the idea to paint the walls with messages relating to protection of forest and wildlife and spirituality," he said. The task was undertaken on a war footing so that it is completed before the visit of South Eastern Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Mohanty to Bangiriposi.

Shantanu Dash, a social activist, said the the paintings would create awareness among passengers and locals on the need to conserve forest and wildlife.