Home States Odisha

Odisha government casts caste census on inclusive growth canvas

State Cabinet’s decision on caste enumeration along with General Census comes after a similar resolution was passed by Maharashtra government in its Assembly recently.

Published: 12th January 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant move, the Odisha Cabinet on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution evoking the Centre for conduct of a socio-economic caste enumeration simultaneously alongside the General Census which it said would help further accelerate the process of inclusive growth and  transformation.

The Cabinet, presided by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, suggested that the caste census be conducted either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBCs) and Other Backward Classes/Castes (OBCs). The State’s move comes days after the Maharashtra Government passed such a resolution in its Assembly.

The Cabinet also resolved to impress upon the Centre to ensure that the enumeration details are published without any delay. "This will enable the State Government to accelerate the pace of development of SEBCs and OBCs leading to inclusive growth with greater momentum," Law minister Pratap Jena told mediapersons citing the resolution.

As India commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a socio-economic caste census will be a fitting tribute to his idea of India guided by his talisman in which the welfare of the poorest and the weakest becomes the core objective of the State, the State Cabinet resolution stated.

In fact, the last caste census in the country was held in 1931. After Independence, the Centre wanted a caste census but it was not part of the Census Act, 1948 which is why it could not be conducted. In 2011, the UPA government conducted Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 but it could not be published due to anomalies.

The Cabinet took note of the fact that in the proposed formats for 2021 census, no provision to capture the details of SEBCs and OBCs exists despite the Centre having conducted such an exercise in the SECC 2011 from which the full data is yet to be released.

It said the necessity of such a data was well appreciated by the Government of India as unavailability of reliable and authentic data about the exact number of SEBCs and OBCs, geographical areas of their spread and density have been a challenge in ensuring focussed and outcome specific planning.

"While Odisha has made appreciable progress in improving the human development indicators of these sections of society, especially during the  last two decades, there is a need to further accelerate this process of inclusive growth and transformation," the Cabinet resolved and added that no formal census including the caste details of the population since 1931.

The Cabinet invoked Article 15(4) of the Constitution which enables the State to make any special provision for advancement of any socially and  educationally backward classes of citizens or for the scheduled castes and the scheduled tribes.

Similarly, 16(4) enables the State to make any  provision for the reservation of appointments or posts in favour of backward class of citizens to ensure adequate representation in the services  under the State.

Besides, under Article 46 State is mandated with providing special emphasis on educational and economic interests of the weaker sections such as SCs and STs and protect them from social injustice and exploitation.

The resolution invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s views on economic equality which the Father of the Nation considered the master-key to complete independence.

Cabinet decision

  • In the proposed formats for 2021 census, no provision to capture details of SEBCs and OBCs exists

  • The census needs to be conducted either by inserting suitable columns in the Census format or by prescribing a separate format for a simultaneous enumeration of SEBCs and OBCs

  • The full data of the Centre’s exercise in the SECC 2011 yet to be released

  • The necessity of such a data was well appreciated by the Government of India

  • The exact number of SEBCs and OBCs, geographical areas of their spread and density have been a challenge

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha caste census Odisha SEBCs Odisha OBCs
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp