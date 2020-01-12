Home States Odisha

Odisha government to introduce common PG entrance test from next session

Sources said that Utkal University will assist the council in preparing timeline and model questions for Humanities while Berhampur University will work on Commerce and Business Administration.

Published: 12th January 2020

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has initiated process to introduce common entrance test for admission of students into PG courses in the State-run universities from 2020-21 academic session.

Vice-chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) Ashok Das said the Higher Education department has asked the officials of Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha to work out the way in this regard. SAMS will provide logistics support to make online applications available to students for the test, he added.

Similarly, three universities, Utkal, Berhampur and Sambalpur, have been asked to prepare timeline, model questions and its pattern for various PG courses for the common entrance test.

Sources said Utkal University will assist the council in preparing timeline and model questions for Humanities while Berhampur University will work on Commerce and Business Administration. The Sambalpur University will help in preparing timeline and model questions for Science.

After publication of Plus III results in all universities, the OSHEC will work in coordination with the Higher Education department to prepare a State merit list of students to be eligible for admission into PG courses through the common entrance test.

Meanwhile, the Council has proposed changes to the model syllabus introduced in 2019-20 academic session for undergraduate courses.

