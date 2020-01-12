Punjilal gets 1-day parole for mother’s last rites

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: PUNJILAL Meher, the alleged mastermind of Patnagarh parcel bomb blast in 2018, was on Saturday granted parole for one day to perform the last rites of his mother Indumati Meher.

Indumati was suffering from cancer and breathed her last at District Headquarters Hospital on Friday. Her mortal remains were kept at the mortuary of the hospital as the family was waiting for Punjilal to arrive from jail and perform the last rites in their native village.

“Punjilal had applied for parole and it has been granted by Additional District Judge of Patnagarh”, said his father Jayakrushna Meher.

Punjilal has been lodged in Balangir jail for the last two years. He was working as a lecturer in Jyoti Vikash College and had developed rivalry with his colleague Sanjukta Sahu, who replaced him as the principal.

To take revenge, he is alleged to have sent a parcel bomb as a wedding gift for her son. While opening the parcel, Sanjukta’s son Soumya Sekhar and mother-in-law Jemanai were killed in the blast on February 23, 2018. Punjilal was taken into custody by Crime Branch of Odisha Police on April 25 last year.