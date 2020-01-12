Home States Odisha

Srikant flays Naveen for caste census

Published: 12th January 2020

BHUBANESWAR: Former Union Minister Srikant Jena has come down heavily on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the unanimous resolution in the State Cabinet to move the Centre for socio-economic caste census while not implementing the Mandal Commission recommendations for 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs fully in the State.

“The intention behind the resolution passed by the Cabinet is no doubt is very good, but why the Chief Minister had forgotten about this for the last 20 years and suddenly remembered it now,” the former Union Minister said and added that Maharashtra Assembly has already adopted such a resolution three days back.
Jena alleged that Odisha Government deliberately overlooked full implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations as a result of which thousands of OBCs were deprived of their rights. He said several States, including Maharashtra, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, have implemented the provisions of Mandal Commission despite providing 38.5 pc reservation for SCs and STs. The former Union Minister, however, welcomed the socio-economic caste census. He said findings of the 2011 socio-economic caste census were not fully released by the Government. The time has come for rectifying the mistakes for the benefit of SC, STs and OBCs, he said.

State president of Samajwadi Party Rabi Behera welcomed the resolution adopted by the Cabinet. He said socio-economic caste census will enable the State Government to provide reservation to the OBCs as per Article 16(4) of the Constitution.

