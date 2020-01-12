World Bank team to review climate resilient agri project

BHUBANESWAR: A support mission of the World Bank is coming to the State on a nine-day visit to see the progress of activities under the Odisha Integrated Irrigation Project for Climate Resilient Agriculture (OIIPCRA).

The World Bank team will arrive in the State Capital on Monday and it is scheduled to visit Ganjam, one of the 15 districts where the programme is being implemented.

The State Government had signed a tri-partite agreement with the Centre and the World Bank for a $165 million loan in October 2019 to support small farmers to strengthen the resilience of their production systems as well as diversify the marketing of their produce.

The OIIPCRA is being implemented in rural areas which largely depend on rain-fed agriculture and are vulnerable to drought. The project is intended to create a more resilient agricultural sector enhancing food security, increasing farmers’ incomes and reducing the green house gas (GHG) effect.

The project will support the rehabilitation of 532 water tanks - expected to irrigate 91,435 ha, promote productivity at the farm level, support farmers to reduce the current emphasis on food grains (especially paddy and wheat) and increase the share of high-value and more nutritious products like fruits and vegetables and provide marketing support to farmers who are able to generate a marketable surplus, official sources said.

The project will also support aquaculture in rehabilitated tanks, help farmers access affordable and quality fingerlings and disseminate improved aquaculture practices and post-harvest management. The project is one of the initiatives supported by the Centre under the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) to achieve the sustainable agriculture-related targets of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) by 2030.

The $165 million loan from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) has a six-year grace period and a maturity of 24 years.