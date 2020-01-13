Home States Odisha

2nd phase interview begins in GMU

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said interview for recruitment of teachers for Odia department was conducted on January 10 and 11.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

SAMBALPUR: The second phase interview for recruitment of teachers in different departments of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here has commenced recently. As many as 122 teachers will be recruited in 19 departments of the university in this phase.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said interview for recruitment of teachers for Odia department was conducted on January 10 and 11. For English department, the interview was held on January 6 and 7.
The authorities have planned to conduct interview for five more departments this month. While interview for recruitment of teachers in Sanskrit department will be held on January 13 and 14, that of Geography will be conducted on January 17 and 18. For Anthropology, the interview will be held on January 21 and 22 while Physics department will conduct the exercise on January 23, 24 and 25.

Pati said the university has set a target to complete the recruitment process by March this year.In the first phase, GMU conducted interview for appointment of 22 teachers in Library and Information Sciences, Statistics, Psychology and Philosophy departments in October and November last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp