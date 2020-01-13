2nd phase interview begins in GMU

SAMBALPUR: The second phase interview for recruitment of teachers in different departments of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here has commenced recently. As many as 122 teachers will be recruited in 19 departments of the university in this phase.

Deputy Registrar of GMU Uma Charan Pati said interview for recruitment of teachers for Odia department was conducted on January 10 and 11. For English department, the interview was held on January 6 and 7.

The authorities have planned to conduct interview for five more departments this month. While interview for recruitment of teachers in Sanskrit department will be held on January 13 and 14, that of Geography will be conducted on January 17 and 18. For Anthropology, the interview will be held on January 21 and 22 while Physics department will conduct the exercise on January 23, 24 and 25.

Pati said the university has set a target to complete the recruitment process by March this year.In the first phase, GMU conducted interview for appointment of 22 teachers in Library and Information Sciences, Statistics, Psychology and Philosophy departments in October and November last year.