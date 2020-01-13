Home States Odisha

40 per cent of new HIV infections are youth in Odisha

While 996 persons infected with HIV during the period are in the age group of 15 to 35, over 41 per cent of the total 50,228 persons living with HIV in the State are youth.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The youths in Odisha are now getting caught up in the deadly disease like AIDS. Of 2,467 new infections recorded so far in 2019-20, around 40 per cent are youth, said the latest statistics released by the Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS).

While 996 persons infected with HIV during the period are in the age group of 15 to 35, over 41 pc of the total 50,228 persons living with HIV in the State are youth.

Stating that the prevalence rate of HIV among youth is alarming, Project Director of OSACS Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar advised the young generation to focus on healthy living and healthy thinking, and get rid of bad practices.

“Youth should adopt the ABC (Abstinence, Being Faithful, Using Condoms) approach in order to keep them safe from infection. Self-control trait and being faithful can help reduce the incidence of HIV,” she said at an event organised here to mark the National Youth Day on Sunday.

The OSACS Director said the State Government has taken the screening to village level and it is being done on Village Health Nutrition Day (VHND) twice a week so that detection of infection can be done easily and people can be made more aware of the disease.

“In collaboration with Red Cross Society, 640 red ribbon clubs have been opened in different colleges in the State. Once the youth are aware about the ramifications of the disease, they can make others aware and contribute in the mission of eradicating AIDS by 2030,” she said. The OSACS has tied up with 20 agencies to intensify HIV screening and awareness across the State.

Additional Director of Nursing Dr Rama Chandra Rout called on youth to follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and contribute according to their potential to make the society healthy. “Students and youth are the agents of change. They can achieve any goal if they are determined,” he added.MLA Ananta Narayan Jena and OSACS Additional Director Dr Sanjukta Sahu also spoke.

