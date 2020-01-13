Home States Odisha

Art connoisseurs of Silk City charmed by Odissi

Former Chairman of Berhampur Development Authority Subash Maharana and principal of Khallikote Autonomous College Uttama Jena were among those who attended the function as guests.

BERHAMPUR: Enthralling performances by emerging and renowned Odissi dancers kept the audience glued to their seats at the 14th annual function and Debaprasad Samaroha of Angahaar Nrutyayana at Sanskruti Bhavan, Hillpatna here on Sunday.

The festival of dance and music featured 232 performers of Angahaar Nrutyayana and two renowned artistes, Banita Bhanja and Radha Krishna Tarai, captivated the audience by their enchanting renditions.
Banita performed ‘Lalitya’, a composition of Guru Durga Charan Ranbir’s ‘Kunja Bane Radha’ depicting the life and love of Lord Krishna. Similarly, Kuchipudi dancer Radha Krishna Tarai, enthralled the audience with ‘Tarangam’, a piece written by famous Andhra poet Narayan Tirtha in ‘Raag Bhairabi’ and ‘Taal Adi Taal’.

The artistes of ‘Angahaar Nrutyayana’, who follow Debaprasad style of Odissi, impressed the crowd with their pure dance sequences which included fluid movements, intricate footwork and sculpturesque poses perfectly interwoven to create beautiful patterns.

The event started with ‘Mangalacharan’, performed by 23 dancers and was followed by ‘Pancha Gana Nayak’ by 13 performers, ‘Pancha Mahadev’ by 15,  ‘Dharmapada’ by 17 and ‘Dasavatara’ by 13 artistes.
Founder of Angahaar Nrutyayana Guru Jayant Acharya and his wife Gayatri Acharya lauded the performances of the artistes. “We were able to bring 232 performers to the stage and it was a great experiment”, said Jayant, who along with his troupe staged several shows in Malaysia recently.
