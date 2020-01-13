Home States Odisha

Artistes in Jeypore try to revive dying tribal culture

Urban artistes participating in a play on tribal customs | Express

By A K Mishra
Express News Service

JEYPORE: In an attempt to revive dying tribal traditions, artistes of civil society stepped into the shoes of tribals and carried out their customs in Jeypore on Saturday on the occasion of ‘pausa purnima’, the harvesting festival of the year.

In grip of modernity, tribals have mostly confine themselves to their villages. In order to infuse fresh life into their dying traditions, artistes of Jeypore town decided to revive the tribal culture during the festival.
Scores of residents from different streets enacted tribal and mythological characters by performing their dances and music. Even educated women and girls performed the ‘demsa’ dance.
Later, artistes performed ‘desia natto’, the mythological story of tribals in Raj Nagar Chowk, which was watched by a huge audience. “I performed Krishna’s role and my wife played Radha’s,” said Susanto Panda, a contractor.

The local cultural faculties comprising directors, creators and story writers also supported the show. “When they follow our culture by forgetting their traditions, it is right time to preserve their customs,” said Dhiren Patnaik, a music director. Such activities would inspire tribal youths to follow their ancestral traditions, he added.

As per tradition, residents of Jeypore, Koraput, Sunabeda, Kotpad and Damonjodi had been witnessing music and dances of different tribes including Bhumiya, Paraja, Kondh, Soura, Bhatra, Gadva, Dora, Durua and Penthia on the occasion.Usually, tribal groups come to urban pockets to enjoy the harvesting festival after conducting rituals in their respective villages.

They would go on to collect tokens of gifts from urban residents as mark of their celebration.
However, in the last five to 10 years, this tribal custom has been dying a slow death in the urban pockets.

