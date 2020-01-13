Home States Odisha

Balangir ANM gets Nightingale award

Mamata joined service in 2001 and was posted to Agalpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Bhoi receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind | EXPRESS

BALANGIR: Mamata Bhoi, who works as an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) at Sunamudi sub-centre of Khaprakhol block, was conferred the coveted National Florence Nightingale Award in New Delhi recently.

Mamata received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. The honour was bestowed on the humble yet determined health worker for her services rendered in the Maoist-hit area of the district. Mamata has been doing exceptional work in the field of institutional delivery in the area.

Mamata joined service in 2001 and was posted to Agalpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district. In 2009, she was transferred to Sunamudi sub-centre.Mamata said it was it was not easy when she started work at the sub-centre. She had to motivate women to opt for institutional delivery and it took time. She had to come up with a mechanism for this and was supported by the Health and Family Welfare department, which agreed to her proposal and developed Sunamudi into a ‘delivery point’. The ANM credits her parents for inspiring her to work for the poor.

“Working in the remote and difficult area has been challenging yet satisfying for me,” she said. A soft spoken and amicable woman, locals consider Bhoi as a sincere nurse whose dedication and commitment to her work has brought glory to the district and the State. Mamata is always accessible and ready to work even during odd hours. Starting a Delivery Point in such a remote centre speaks volumes of her dedication and hard work. Her husband Nilakanta Majhi has also supported her at every step. Balangir CDMO Dr Daitari Sahu said Mamata is a hard working lady. “She learnt the fundamentals of working in the sector from me when I was in-charge of Agalpur. I wish her success in her future endeavours,” he said.
The Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by Union Ministry of Health, in 1973 to recognise exceptional services of nurses carries a citation, medal and `50,000 in cash.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp