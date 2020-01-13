Balangir ANM gets Nightingale award

BALANGIR: Mamata Bhoi, who works as an Auxiliary Nursing Midwife (ANM) at Sunamudi sub-centre of Khaprakhol block, was conferred the coveted National Florence Nightingale Award in New Delhi recently.

Mamata received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony held at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. The honour was bestowed on the humble yet determined health worker for her services rendered in the Maoist-hit area of the district. Mamata has been doing exceptional work in the field of institutional delivery in the area.

Mamata joined service in 2001 and was posted to Agalpur Community Health Centre (CHC) in the district. In 2009, she was transferred to Sunamudi sub-centre.Mamata said it was it was not easy when she started work at the sub-centre. She had to motivate women to opt for institutional delivery and it took time. She had to come up with a mechanism for this and was supported by the Health and Family Welfare department, which agreed to her proposal and developed Sunamudi into a ‘delivery point’. The ANM credits her parents for inspiring her to work for the poor.

“Working in the remote and difficult area has been challenging yet satisfying for me,” she said. A soft spoken and amicable woman, locals consider Bhoi as a sincere nurse whose dedication and commitment to her work has brought glory to the district and the State. Mamata is always accessible and ready to work even during odd hours. Starting a Delivery Point in such a remote centre speaks volumes of her dedication and hard work. Her husband Nilakanta Majhi has also supported her at every step. Balangir CDMO Dr Daitari Sahu said Mamata is a hard working lady. “She learnt the fundamentals of working in the sector from me when I was in-charge of Agalpur. I wish her success in her future endeavours,” he said.

The Florence Nightingale Award, instituted by Union Ministry of Health, in 1973 to recognise exceptional services of nurses carries a citation, medal and `50,000 in cash.