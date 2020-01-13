Home States Odisha

Ban thrown to wind as unsafe kite flying unabated in Cuttack

Despite ban, unsafe flying of kites continues unabated in Millennium City due to lack of enforcement by the district administration.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:38 PM

Young boys flying kites in Cuttack on Sunday | Express

CUTTACK: Despite ban, unsafe flying of kites continues unabated in Millennium City due to lack of enforcement by the district administration.Ahead of Makar Sankranti, hundreds of kites can be seen flying in the skyline of the city in gross violation of the regulations imposed by the administration three years back.

Lack of enforcement by the administration is said to have paved the way for people especially youths and children to fly kites in public places across the city flouting the restriction. Sale and use of Chinese manja (coating of powdered glass) on threads of plastic, cotton and nylon are sold. Unrestricted and unsafe kite flying has posed serious threat to human beings and birds.

In 2016, the district administration on the direction of Orissa High Court had imposed restrictions on the use of dangerous strings and unsafe kite flying which killed a minor girl near Telengapentha. Six-year-old Swetalina Behera’s throat was slashed by a kite thread while she was returning home with her parents on a motorcycle on NH-16 near Phulnakhara. Earlier, another person had died in a similar way while travelling on a two-wheeler near Khannagar.

On November 8, 2016, the High Court had directed the Commissionerate Police to maintain vigil over the sale and use of Chinese manja threads and other dangerous materilas used for flying kites. Following the direction, police stations in Cuttack were instructed to conduct special drives to ensure that nobody flies kites using the banned threads. Even the district administration had identified 10 places for safe flying of kites in the city.

“Though youths and children have started flying kites dangerously on the rooftops, lanes and streets, the administration is yet to form special squads and conduct special drives to ensure safe kite flying in the city,” said Sirish Kumar Mohapatra of Rajabagicha.

“The administration has issued a letter to the Cuttack DCP to carry out enforcement activities against selling of the banned thread and unsafe kite flying,” said a senior officer of the district administration.

