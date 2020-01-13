Home States Odisha

Case filed against Bajrang Dal leader for threat to shoot CAA opponents

Amid sporadic flare-ups against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, Sambalpur convener of Bajrang Dal Tapan Pattnaik has added a new dimension to the controversy.

Published: 13th January 2020 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:39 PM

SAMBALPUR: Amid sporadic flare-ups against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country, Sambalpur convener of Bajrang Dal Tapan Pattnaik has added a new dimension to the controversy. After a video showing Tapan threatening to shoot anybody going against CAA went viral, police registered a case against him on Sunday.

In the video that went viral in the social media, Tapan is found saying that the Muslim brothers in the country and in Sambalpur have to abide by the CAA. If anyone failed to do so and tried to create disturbances would be shot at, he decared.

He also appealed to the Muslims to accept the policies of Modiji, if they wanted to stay in the country. “If anyone defies the decision of Modiji and goes against him, he will not be spared and killed,” he said.
However, state convener of Bajrang Dal, Paschim Pranta, Sudhir Bohidar said it is the personal opinion of Tapan and not that of Bajrang Dal. Expressing his regret over the video, Sudhir said they do not want to create an atmosphere of fear in the society. Bajrang Dal has appealed to people to support the CAA in a peaceful manner, he added.

Dhanupali police registered a case after the Bhim Army lodged a complaint against Tapan demanding action against him. The Bhim Army said the speech of the district convener of Sambalpur Bajrang Dal would create communal tension and lead to riot. The outfit also demanded action against Tapan.    
IIC of Dhanupali police station Kamal Lochan Panda said a case has been registered under Section 506 of IPC and further investigation is on. They were also examining the video to find out when it was recorded, he added.

