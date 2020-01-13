Home States Odisha

Cesu to snap power supply, Gridco yet to take a call

The Cesu has issued ultimatum to defaulting consumers to pay the arrears by January 15 or face disconnection.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Central Electricity Supply Utility (Cesu) is all set for action against consumers wilfully not clearing arrear dues, the other three power distribution companies managed by Gridco are yet to take a similar call.

The State Government gave go ahead last week to the four distribution companies (Discoms) - Cesu, Nesco, Southco and Wesco - to issue disconnection notice to consumers having arrears of more than Rs 25,000 to clear their outstanding bills.

Meanwhile, Cesu has issued disconnection notices to 8.36 lakh domestic consumers and 59,190 commercial consumers for arrears amounting to Rs 1,251 crore and Rs 243 crore respectively. In response to the notice, around 1.10 lakh consumers have cleared their dues amounting to Rs 21 crore.

“It is not that Nesco, Southco and Wesco are not taking similar measures. The Electricity Act, 2003 empowers the distribution licensee to disconnect power supply to consumers who fail to clear arrear bills by giving 15-day notice. They are doing it on case to case basis,” said Gridco CMD Sourabh Garg.
He said instructions have been issued to the Discoms to launch a drive to realise arrear dues or take lawful action against the defaulters. The Wesco, having maximum industrial consumers under its belt (both HT and EHT), is having an outstanding of more than Rs 2,632 crore by the end of September 2019, sources in the company said.

Arrears pending against consumers in Cesu area of operation is Rs 1,971 crore out of which Rs 691.32 crore is pending against 58,548 consumers while Rs 394 crore is against 1,04,059 consumers for the last two years.

Taking review of the performance of the four Discoms last week, Minister of State for Energy Dibya Sankar Mishra asked the utilities to issue disconnection notices to defaulting consumers having arrear of more than Rs 25,000 to clear their outstanding bills.

With huge electricity bills pending against consumers coupled with low collections, the Discoms are unable to pay their bulk supply price (BSP) to Gridco and service loans taken from the State Government in time.

