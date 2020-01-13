Home States Odisha

CM pet scheme flounders as 54 pc projects incomplete

62,743 plans worth Rs 1,554 cr sanctioned under ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ between March 2018 and January 2019 in all 314 blocks

Published: 13th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 12:39 PM

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s pet scheme ‘Ama Gaon Ama Bikash’ launched a year prior to the General Elections-2019 seems to be floundering as only 46 per cent (pc) of the sanctioned projects have been completed so far.

Altogether, 62,743 projects worth Rs 1,554 crore were sanctioned between March 2018 and January 2019 in all 314 blocks of the State and it was then announced that the projects would be completed within the year of allotment.

Though all the projects approved by the Chief Minister were to be implemented departmentally to avoid delay, surprisingly only 29,327 projects have been completed by January 7.

While highest 88 pc projects have been completed in Boudh district, Balasore is at the bottom of the list with the completion of only 29 pc projects followed by Rayagada, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Sundargarh where only 29.72, 34.93, 35.65 and 35.71 pc projects respectively have been completed.

Districts which have posted over 50 pc completion rate are Dhenkanal, Bargarh, Gajapati, Jajpur, Khurda, Koraput and Mayurbhanj. Politically sensitive districts, including Ganjam, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Balangir, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri and Sambalpur have fared poorly as far as completion of the projects is concerned.

Data available with The Express indicated that 719 projects have not been started yet despite three-tier monitoring at the State, district and block level. Officials admitted that most of the projects are pending due to litigation and political interference at the ground level.Of 3,951 projects worth Rs 90 crore sanctioned for 12 blocks in Balasore district, only 1,152 projects of Rs 30 crore have been completed.

Project Director of DRDA Rama Chandra Jena said most of the projects in Remuna, Soro and Bahanaga blocks are yet to take off due to litigation.“These are all rural projects and sanctioned as per the proposals received from the panchayats. But several projects are entangled with litigation as opposite groups in the panchayats concerned have moved to High Court against the sanctioned projects. BDOs have been directed to appeal before the court to vacate the stay orders,” he said.

As provisioned, funds were placed with the DRDAs by the Panchayati Raj department and Panchayat Samitis concerned were entrusted with the responsibility to execute the projects on a priority basis under the direct supervision of Collectors.

The ambitious scheme was first launched in March 2018 in Narayanpatna block of Koraput district where around 56 pc projects have been completed.

Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra said some of the projects taken up late due to land issues are nearing completion. “We have convened a review of the scheme this week. The rest of the projects will be completed soon,” he added.

Attributing the delay to land hurdles, Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Pratap Jena said Project Directors of DRDAs have been directed to complete the pending projects expeditiously and propose new projects in place of old ones that are embroiled in litigation.

